Review, scandals and where to watch the new Borat movie

Review, scandals and where to see the new Borat movie

Sacha Baron Cohen is back to give us a laugh – and a shiver down our spine.

Borat has a knack for America.

2006 was so long ago that it seems to have been in another lifetime. It was in a time without coronavirus and with a United States that was not divided in two that Sacha Baron Cohen ventured on a road trip through deep America. In his luggage he carried what would become his most charismatic character, Borat. It is she who makes the difference today, with the release of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.

The anti-Semitic and macho journalist from Kazakhstan caught it all and everyone by surprise 14 years ago, with “Borat: Learning American Culture to Bring Glorious Benefit to the Nation of Kazakhstan”. With an acid humor, sometimes grotesque, he knew how to discover some of the most ferocious prejudices of a certain America. Now Borat has the same gray suit, the same ragged mustache, and the same unkempt hair. It hasn’t changed much since, the world has changed.

It’s 2020, and among social media and White House scandals, there are filters that seem to have disappeared in the meantime. Such biases are sometimes expressed orally, in prime time, on television or anywhere online. Borat is now an easily recognizable figure, which is why the British comedian was forced to innovate and come up with a number of other disguises. By the critic’s reaction, it worked. But here we go. First of all, it’s worth putting forward the premise (and yes, it seems there is).

14 years after yours, let’s call it a documentary, Borat is in a gulag in his native Kazakhstan with the possibility of redemption. He leaves for America with a gift – which will turn out to be his daughter, Tutar, 15, already almost “old to get married”, played by Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova.

Bakalova has been hailed as one of the big reveal of the film and that’s a good part of the surprises of the new “Borat”. It was she who walked into the hotel room with Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York mayor and Trump lawyer, held his hand in his pants before being interrupted by Borat. The scene is already turning the world and this Friday, October 23, opening day, even deserved a hilarious video defense from Borat himself. One of those Giuliani won’t thank.

Forced to innovate to surprise the unwary, Sacha Baron Cohen manages to have a series of figures so as not to question the most shocking things. This is where Borat quickly stood out and where the seemingly naive side of his characters opens the way for absurd situations.

One Instagrammer, Macey Chanel, gives advice on how to be a sugar baby – the type of person whose romantic relationships are just for making money. The actor asks them to write on a cake “The Jews will not replace us”, a racist song against the Jews. There is even a pastor at an anti-abortion clinic who, since Borat’s daughter is pregnant with her own father, can only say “God is not wrong”.

Rolling Stone magazine refers to Cohen as a “master, a real genius, irony” for the way he manages to let some people put their worst thoughts out there. The Associated Press warns that the film “will make your spine shiver and laugh at the same time.”

The BBC, for its part, points out that the sequel lacks the surprise factor of the first film. Still, “there aren’t many such urgent satirical films as this one. You might not want to see it in a few years, but you should definitely see it now ”.

Back to do some damage.

Besides the hotel scene with Giuliani and the Mike Pence rally invasion, in which he appears disguised as Trump trying to offer a wife to the US Vice President, Cohen has made a film that is the product on every level of this time.

Done in haste, in secrecy, and with the urgency of being launched ahead of the US presidential elections on November 3, it is likely to have no particular impact on voting time, as The Guardian notes. But a good part of the themes that marked those times are there: the coronavirus, fake news, sexual harassment, the most bizarre conspiracy theories. Once again, Borat does not hesitate. Which means Cohen can prepare himself for a few more court cases (something that’s not new to his career and actually isn’t something that has slowed him down).

Where can I see?

If Larry Charles was in charge of the first film, this time Jason Woliner is the director – he already has a lot of television experience and often collaborates with comedian Aziz Ansari.

The film that opens this Friday on Amazon Prime has a title that is an entire paragraph: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”.

The Amazon Prime streaming service is available in Portugal and costs € 5.99 per month. If you haven’t subscribed yet but are curious, this is a great opportunity. Amazon Prime allows a free trial and if you subscribe without obligation, you can cancel whenever you want.