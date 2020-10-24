There’s already a trailer for Ryan Murphy’s new movie starring Merly Streep

There’s already a trailer for Ryan Murphy’s new movie starring Meryl Streep

“The Prom” brings together James Corden and Nicole Kidman. The film will be released on Netflix on December 11.

It doesn’t have as many stars per square foot as “Don’t Look Up,” but Ryan Murphy’s upcoming film has a worthy cast. “The Prom” is the next production from the famous Netflix producer and stars Meryl Streep, James Corden and Nicole Kidman as the main guys.

Based on a musical of the same name on Broadway, the film finally got its first trailer – and we now know that it will hit the streaming platform on December 11. The story follows two New York stars Dee Dee Allen (Merly Streep) and Barry Glickman (James Corden) whose most recent show failed. The two get to know a young Indiana woman (Jo Ellen Pellman) who has been banned from going to prom with his girlfriend (Ariana DeBose).

In order to improve their public image, the two travel to this region of the United States with two other actors Angie (Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannlells), to meet the young woman. While this fake activism doesn’t have the desired results, they end up giving Emma a memorable graduation party.

At “Variety”, Ryan Murphy revealed that “it will be the ball possible this year”, celebrating the movies and Broadway “in a year that has been very complicated”. In addition to these actors, you can also see Kerry Washington, Keegan-Michael Key, Tracey Ullman, and Mary Kay Place cast in this original production.