Bundesliga Saturday: 5 games, 5 games | Free press

Berlin (AP) – The 5th matchday of the Bundesliga is under the sign of Revierderby. At Borussia Dortmund in short: captain Marco Reus.

Sebastian Rode, Matheus Cunha and Max Kruse see old friends again. In Mainz, someone could play who had long been struck off.

Borussia Dortmund – FC Schalke 04 (6.30 p.m. / Sky)

MARCO REUS: For Borussia Dortmund, the 31-year-old in most cases brings the dynamism that a very talented but inexperienced young team needs. This was also the case with the 1-0 victory at Hoffenheim, when the national player came back and scored after one of his countless injury breaks. And at the time of the defeat, the captain of the BVB is at the microphone and takes a position – unadorned and clear. “We completely missed everything today,” Reus said after Lazio’s 3-1 Champions League win.

FC Bayern Munich – Eintracht Frankfurt (3.30 p.m. / Sky)

SEBASTIAN RODE: In Munich and Dortmund, often only a reservist, at Eintracht again an absolute player. Sebastian Rode is back home after his stints at top German clubs and feels at home in the team of coach Adi Hütter. He is optimistic about a reunion with his former club, although a duel with the defending Champions League winner awaits him. “We don’t need to hide, after a good start we have a big chest,” Rode told the kicker.

RB Leipzig – Hertha BSC (3:30 p.m. / Sky)

MATHEUS CUNHA: The proud Brazilian made the national team for the first time – then he lost his grip a bit. Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia gave clear words after Cunha’s poor performance against Stuttgart (0-2). Now, the return to his ex-club RB Leipzig should provide new motivation. At top club RB the 21-year-old has little playing time, at Hertha he is a different player. “After this development, which he took in Berlin, he will be fully focused on Saturday,” said Berlin general manager Michael Preetz.

1. FC Union Berlin – SC Freiburg (3.30 p.m. / Sky)

MAX KRUSE: Once this season, Max Kruse has already succeeded for 1. FC Union Berlin – and the former national player would like to match his former employer, SC Freiburg. Breisgauer coach Christian Streich was delighted with the 32-year-old ahead of the meeting. “He has such good spatial behavior and such a good footing that he can help any team with his tactical intelligence and footballing intelligence, there is no doubt about it,” he said. Union has “improved” in a fun way, thanks in particular to Kruse.

FSV Mainz 05 – Borussia Mönchengladbach (3:30 p.m. / Sky)

ADAM SZALAI: Suspended, pardoned, and so far still pending. The 32-year-old forward could return to the Mainz squad against Borussia Mönchengladbach. “I have no problem with him. He is part of the team and is rated like everyone else, ”said 05 Jan-Moritz Lichte’s new coach. Against Bayer Leverkusen, he left the Hungarians aside. Szalai’s suspension was one of the reasons for the Mainz pro player strike, which ultimately led to the separation of Lichtes’ predecessor Achim Beierlorzer.