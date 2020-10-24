Gisdol positive despite black series – VfB missed victory | Free press

1. FC Köln now have 15 Bundesliga games without a win. Nevertheless, coach Markus Gisdol can gain something good from the Stuttgart draw. VfB is also satisfied. But what does this point really bring?

Stuttgart (AP) – Markus Gisdol wanted to radiate optimism. The now winless 15 straight Bundesliga matches did not stop 1. FC Köln’s coach from praising his team.

With the 1: 1 (1: 1) on Friday night at VfB Stuttgart he could live well, the 51-year-old said. After the draw against Frankfurt a week earlier, they “collected the next point”.

Gisdol did not look like an FC manager who has to wait longer than any of his predecessors in the traditional club’s long history for a Bundesliga victory. On the contrary: he radiated confidence, even though he also knows that FC Bayern Munich will come to Cologne next Saturday.

Stuttgart are happy with the draw as well, even though they would have passed Bayern at least overnight with a win. VfB coach Pellegrino Matarazzo joked that it was “terrible” that it didn’t work out. “I will survive that we don’t have the championship lead.” After just 23 seconds, Orel Mangala surprised Cologne with the first goal of the season. The Belgian completed a wonderful combination with a placed shot.

The extremely weak starters needed a penalty to enter the game. Matarazzo argued that the sanction came “out of nowhere”. Referee Guido Winkmann gave it to Sebastian Andersson after an unnecessary foul by Atakan Karazor. The Swede converted, but could not gain much at the start. “A point is a point. But we need more points. We have to win again, ”Andersson told streaming service DAZN. “We had our chances.” Ismail Jakobs said he was “disappointed”.

So what does this point for both clubs? After their good start to the season, the Swabians remain in the top midfielder of the table. The chronically winless FC remained at least third last. And now the Bavarians are coming.