Formula 1 champion Hamilton expects tough qualifying | Free press

Portimão (dpa) – Almost everything points to an exciting qualification. Even the nearly unbeatable Lewis Hamilton expects a hand-to-hand fight on the course near Portimão in the first period of three rounds today (3pm CEST / Sky and RTL).

Because this one has its traps. The fact that this is new territory for almost everyone makes it as engaging as it is challenging. “It won’t be easy to find a big gap on this course,” predicted Hamilton.

But what makes it so difficult? On the one hand, the route profile. It goes up and down, plus the curves. It is not for nothing that the Autódromo Internacional is called the roller coaster of the Algarve. The course is almost 4.7 kilometers long and the gravel beds as an area of ​​runoff can not only slow you down, but bring you to a complete stop. In addition, some passages are barely or not at all visible. And next to the new asphalt, which is beautiful and smooth, but also quite slippery, the wind can go up. Cars are quite vulnerable to it.

The World Cup leader sums it up this way: “An incredibly difficult course, extremely difficult, the ups and downs are incredible and there are places you just can’t see where it’s going.” Well, there is tension there. An error and the KO can be finished. It is therefore important that everyone move forward as quickly as possible. But that’s something else with the temperature and the tires. And if it doesn’t, it will slip.

Six-time world champion Hamilton did not make a quick lap in training on Friday, but teammate Valtteri Bottas. The two Silver Arrows will take to the track as the best candidates for the first pole in Portimão. Hamilton also wants to create the perfect starting position for career victory number 92. If the 35-year-old succeeds in first place on Sunday (2:10 pm / RTL and Sky), Hamilton is the sole record holder. Michael Schumacher has achieved 91 Grand Prix victories.

It remains to be seen who could be dangerous for Mercedes. Red Bull made a good impression with Max Verstappen. If not for a top attack, Ferrari was also stronger with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel. The distribution of the poles so far in the Corona emergency season is clear: all have gone to Mercedes, eight to Hamilton, three to Bottas.