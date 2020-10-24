Match cancellation in Zwickau: Corona case in Türkgücü | Free press

FSV opponents completely quarantined after three positive tests

Zwickau.

Internal test instead of fighting for points in Zwickau: Due to three positive corona tests in the Türkgücü Munich squad, the third division match at FSV Zwickau scheduled for Friday evening was promptly canceled by the German Football Association. football (DFB). The entire Türkgücü team, including coaches and the functional team, are in home quarantine. The players or coaches concerned, who have not been named, are doing well. “They have no symptoms,” said the newcomer, who had called for the rejection of the DFB.

For those in Zwickau who agree to a postponement of the game, the cancellation comes at an inconvenient time. “Of course we would have liked to play. It’s a shame for us because we are in a very good mood and in good shape,” FSV sporting director Toni Wachsmuth said in a message. Coach Joe Enochs’ side, who started the season with ten points, had recently won the Saxon season at Dynamo Dresden with 2-1 and were eager for the second home win. Instead of fighting for points against Türkgücü, the Zwickau team played an internal test match on Friday in order to stay physically in shape and in rhythm: “It is already becoming clear that we will have a few English weeks ahead of us, where this will be important that we have all the players in very good shape, ”said Wachsmuth.

The match between Munich and West Saxony is already the third third division game this season that has had to be called off due to 19 cases of Covid. The matches Duisburg against Saarbrücken and Duisburg against Halleschen FC were also canceled. A catch date for Zwickau’s game against Türkgücü has yet to be set. One thing is certain, however, the schedule is tightening.