PS5: Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Gets Video With New Gameplay Details

We are getting closer to the launch of the PlayStation 5, and not only has the new console received a lot of news in recent days, but also the games that will debut with the device. One of the main titles is Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a new world adventure created by Insomniac Games for PS4, this time featuring a new Spider.

Software October 22

Matches 22 oct.

Miles Morales, confirmed to be a high-caliber game in the sense of Uncharted: Lost Legacy, follows the storyline with Miles taking on the role of Spider-Man. Today, following the extensive coverage of the Eurogamer site, new details on the gameplay and operation of the game have been released, in a video with 14 new pieces of information.

One of the highlights of the video is the reveal of a new untested scope of gameplay, which confirms the presence of the repairman villain (Tinkerer). Moreover, Insomniac described the work to demonstrate in the animations the inexperience of Miles, who acts as a hero for only 1 year. The producer used the acclaimed “Spider-Man Into Spider-Man” animation to inspire even more personality in the protagonist. You can check these and other details below:

The game has also been covered on the Gameinformer website, which details some of the key differences between the PS4 and PS5 versions. According to the post, the new generation has the advantages of no loading screens, reflections and lighting via Ray Tracing, more detailed facial animations, hair and skin, a more robust particle system , the ability to run the game at 60 FPS, and of course the unique features of DualSense.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch on PlayStation 4 on November 12 and on PlayStation 5 on November 19, along with the remastered version of the original game. For those who choose to purchase the new console later, Miles Morales will receive a free upgrade to the PS5.