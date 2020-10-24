Sports

1. FC Nürnberg only a draw against KSC | Free press

rej October 24, 2020

Nuremberg (AP) – 1. FC Nuremberg lost a lead in the 2nd Bundesliga and missed their second victory of the season.

Felix Lohkemper (15th minute) brought the traditional Franconian club to the front with a 1: 1 (1: 0) against decimated Karlsruher SC with a deflected long shot. It was the fifth lead for Nuremberg in Game 5.

In front of the empty rows because of the crown, Marvin Wanitzek (53rd), who was replaced only at half-time, compensated for the dangerous guests in the final phase. Even with the majority after a yellow-red card against Dominik Kother (75th) on the offensive, the Nuremberg could not think of much.

rej

Related Articles

October 22, 2020
67

Sharing Economy in Insurance Market Report-Recent Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2027

October 19, 2020
8

RB Leipzig cuts Champions League attendance | Free press

October 20, 2020
11

Also Werder’s home game against Hoffenheim without spectators | Free press

October 21, 2020
10

Dental Scaling Units Market 2020 Shows Surprising Growth || Leading Players – 3M, Danaher, Young Innovations, Inc., Carestream Health, W&H Dentalwerk Bürmoos GmbH, ACTEON GROUP

Close