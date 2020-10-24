1. FC Nürnberg only a draw against KSC | Free press

Nuremberg (AP) – 1. FC Nuremberg lost a lead in the 2nd Bundesliga and missed their second victory of the season.

Felix Lohkemper (15th minute) brought the traditional Franconian club to the front with a 1: 1 (1: 0) against decimated Karlsruher SC with a deflected long shot. It was the fifth lead for Nuremberg in Game 5.

In front of the empty rows because of the crown, Marvin Wanitzek (53rd), who was replaced only at half-time, compensated for the dangerous guests in the final phase. Even with the majority after a yellow-red card against Dominik Kother (75th) on the offensive, the Nuremberg could not think of much.