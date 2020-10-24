iPhone 12 Pro disassembled live by iFixit with more details on the interior

Official on the 13th, the iPhone 12 is the focus of the moment, either because of Apple’s controversial claims or because of its high performance compared to its rivals in the Android world and its own predecessors. The device arrived today on the North American market, and before that it was already the target of the famous iFixit teardown, held live this Friday.

The channel, recognized by the detailed dismantling guides of the most varied electronics, broadcast for over an hour on its YouTube channel, analyzing with relative calm the steps to access the internal components of the iPhone 12 Pro, in addition to checking out some curiosities on the device.

The first detail noticed by the publication is the change of side on which the cell phone is disassembled. Until the iPhone 11, you had to remove the rear window, while on the iPhone 12 it is the screen to remove. Once the process started, iFixit noticed that the thickness of the OLED panel was significantly reduced compared to the previous generation, which had already been highlighted in the teardown of the Hic Tech channel.

The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro have many similarities, and this led to another curious discovery: such is the similarity that the iPhone 12 has a plastic part to cover the place of the LiDAR sensor present in the iPhone 12 Pro. It is possible to infer that the devices share many parts, in order to reduce production costs, although there is no confirmation from Apple.

Partial details of the teardown can now be found on the official iFixit website, with more details added in the coming days. You can also watch the live in full below:

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are already on sale overseas, with prices starting at around US $ 699 (~ R $ 3,933). There are still no official launch or price predictions for Brazil, but leaks indicate that Apple devices can reach the country with values ​​that start at R $ 6,999 and reach a scary R $ 14,000.

