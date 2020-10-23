DFB women qualified early for EM | Free press

Kyiv (AP) – German footballers qualified for the 2022 European Championship in England earlier than expected.

With a 1-0 (1-0) victory over the only remaining German rivals Ireland, Ukraine ensured that the team of national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg had already played before the last two meetings against Greece. November 28 in Regensburg and November 1. December can no longer be ousted from first place in qualifying group I in Ireland.

“We are very happy with the early qualification of the EM,” said Voss-Tecklenburg on Friday evening. “It’s always our goal to win the last two games of this competition against Greece and Ireland. We want to finish qualifying for the European Championship without losing any points. “Your team will meet European hosts England in a test match on Tuesday (4 p.m. / ARD) in Wiesbaden.