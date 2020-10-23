Nintendo Switch: promotions on consoles, accessories and games [Semana 23/10/20]

We’ve arrived at another weekend, and with that, it’s time to check out our weekly list with top Nintendo Switch promotions, including games, accessories and the console itself at major retailers nationwide. .

As usual, it should be remembered that similar lists have also been published for owners of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, which also contain games, accessories and consoles on offer.

It should also be noted that the prices shown refer to the value of the products at the time of this posting, and changes may occur in the hours or days to come. That said, each offer

Discover the promotions of the week below: