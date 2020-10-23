TIM reaches 431 cities of So Paulo with 4G at 700 MHz

As part of its expansion plan in the state of São Paulo, TIM announced on Friday (23) that it had activated the use of the 700 MHz band for 4G in 117 other cities of São Paulo in October.

The new inclusions allow the operator to have a total of 431 São Paulo municipalities covered frequently. The technology allows greater coverage coverage, so as not to lose the signal even in places further and further away from the antennas, as well as in closed places, such as shopping malls and underground parking lots, in addition to areas rural.

The commitment signed between TIM and Anatel in the Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC) plans to end this year 2020 with more than 500 São Paulo cities already using 4G in this spectrum. In national figures, there are already more than 3 thousand municipalities on the list.

“TIM customers in these cities will immediately notice the improvement in the 4G signal. This will be possible thanks to the lower frequency, as the signal has a greater range and more penetrating power, which allows even greater use of the data, helping to further improve the experience of our customers.

Celio Lana Miranda

Mobile Engineering Manager at TIM São Paulo

It should be remembered that the activation of 700 MHz for the mobile network also allows an improvement in the use of VoLTE, which consists of making voice calls in high definition.

This frequency has been gradually released across Brazil for mobile operators to use for 4G LTE service. Until then, this was the spectrum used for the analog TV signal.

So, in your area, does TIM already provide 4G network in the 700 MHz band? Let us know about your experience in the comments below.