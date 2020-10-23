Redmi 9 remains a cheap and good gaming phone, but with problems | Revision / Revision

Xiaomi has dominated the basic cellphone market with the older generations of Redmi. The price has gone up and the cost benefits have been compromised. The Redmi 9 has changed little compared to its predecessor, but does it still have the breath to face national rivals like Samsung’s Galaxy A21?

The design has evolved, while maintaining the same simple finish. As much as the Redmi 9 is a big cell phone, it doesn’t slip easily out of the hand thanks to the texture on the back. The screen had increased resolution, but the brightness was sacrificed and it was quite difficult to see the content on sunny days. The sound is mono and unbalanced, which compromises the multimedia experience.

Xiaomi replaced Qualcomm’s chip with Mediatek’s Helio G80, sacrificing multitasking performance. In benchmarks you will have twice the score than before and in games you will have the main titles running with great fluidity.

The big battery is still there, but it’s doing a lot less now. The guilt of Mediatek or the Full HD + screen? Xiaomi could have included a more powerful charger, as 10W is not enough to power over 5000mAh and you will have to wait 3 hours to get a full battery.

Your cameras do the essentials, but they do it well. Remi 9 records good photos during the day, but suffers in dark places (like any basic cell phone). What is surprising is the ultra-wide, which records better photos, even more expensive cell phones. The macro is also good and the selfies are not good enough.

Overall, the Redmi 9 is a phone full of ups and downs, and it’s up to everyone to see if the negatives are worth the purchase. Are there better options in the domestic market? Yes, and you can check all the details with the full review below.