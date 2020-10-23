Cologne winless streak holds – draw after Stuttgart blitztor | Free press

Stuttgart (AP) – The winless professionals from Cologne trotted disappointed into the cabin, coach Markus Gisdol handed out shoulder taps as a precaution. FC stayed with promoted VfB Stuttgart in the 15th consecutive Bundesliga game without the great sense of accomplishment, but at least they scored 1-1 (1-1).

Orel Mangala scored after just 23 seconds for the hosts. Cologne increased, Sebastian Andersson (23rd) scored the deserved equalizer from a penalty. However, no FC coach has been allowed to wait for a win to play as many games as Gisdol.

“A point is a point. But we need more points. We have to win again, ”Andersson told streaming service DAZN. “We had our chances.” His teammate Ismail Jakobs said it was “an intense game, but in the end you are disappointed. We really wanted to win. “Spectators were not allowed due to the Corona crisis – in early October nearly 10,000 people cheered in the Stuttgart stadium.

Pushed by captain Gonzalo Castro, the young and savage VfB didn’t need half a minute to score their first goal of the season. Mangala completed the beautiful combination with a right-footed shot. Daniel Didavi almost scored 2-0 a little later, but his free kick from a good 20 meters only touched the crossbar (3rd). Gisdol sat on the Cologne bench, brooding, after just a quarter of an hour he took Kingsley Ehizibue, who had already been warned with yellow, of the spot.

Struggling FC wanted to build on the 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt the week before. “A start,” Gisdol had said. For the next match day, Bayern arrives. In Stuttgart, FC could not cope with the early deficit – only the penalty whistle helped. VfB played faster, more directly. Atakan Karazor’s foul on Andersson in the penalty area also seemed preventable. The fault did not miss the opportunity to equalize.

Another game then developed. Coach Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side continued to look for the steep path to striker Saša Kalajdžić, but didn’t look so convincing. Marc Oliver Kempf also had to be replaced (34th), after colliding violently with Sebastiaan Bornauw in a duel and having been treated on the head (20th). In February, Kempf suffered a broken jaw.

After the equalizer, the FC pros improved in duels and pressing. “Pack it up properly,” called Gisdol, who was pacing the sidelines on the lawn. Dimitrios Limnios tested VfB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel on a long shot (33 ‘). However, FC goalkeeper Timo Horn also had to face the hurried Tanguy Coulibaly (45th).

“Calm guys,” Gisdol shouted when VfB got a little stronger early in the second half. His team also remained dangerous: Andersson failed on the Kobel (53rd), the strike of Elvis Rexhbecaj (60th) narrowly missed the goal of Stuttgart. In this phase, the VfB missed the rhythm of the first half hour a bit. Matarazzo made a double substitution a good quarter of an hour before the end, and the game flattened out a bit. Substitute Nicolás González hit the post, but would have been offside (78th).