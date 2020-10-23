Free! Claro Turns On HBO Channels Over The Weekend For “The Undoing” Premiere

From this Friday (23), Claro began an open signal period of HBO channels to its subscribers. The initiative aims to offer all customers the premiere of the original series “The Undoing”.

The production, which will have its first episode on Sunday (25), at 10 p.m., brings together Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as protagonists, in the respective roles of the couple Grace and Jonathan Fraser. They see their perfect life shaken by a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. The story is based on the novel “You Should Know” and will have six episodes in total. Watch the trailer:

The opening will be valid from October 23 to 25 and also includes a tasting on the NOW streaming platform. In the latter case, it will be possible to discover the first season of Big Little Lies, 2017, with actress Nicole Kidman as the protagonist.

Other highlights of HBO’s lineup during the promotional period include the films “Jumanji: Next Phase”, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”, “Birds of Prey” and “Bloodshot”.

The eight HBO channels are located on the operator’s grid between numbers 171 and 179, in SD, or 671 and 679, in HD. NOW is accessible on channel 1 of the remote, via the official website or via the mobile app – download the links on the map below the text.

It should be remembered that in addition to Claro, SKY also promotes the open signal of HBO broadcasters for the premiere of the series “The Undoing”.

What do you expect from the new original production from HBO? Tell us your opinion in the space below.