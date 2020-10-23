Coronavirus: Anvisa releases import of 6 million doses of CoronaVac

The week was marked by the conflict between President Bolsonaro and the Governor of the State of São Paulo, João Doria, who is seeking to have the CoronaVac vaccine adopted into the national immunization schedule. The controversy has grown today with the disclosure that the Oxford vaccine, another alternative favored by Bolsonaro, also contains a compound produced by Chinese laboratories.

Tech October 22

Tech October 22

Because the confrontation has just won another chapter: Anvisa has just authorized the importation of 6 million doses of CoronaVac, in an exceptional order made by the Butantan Institute, one of the managers of production and tests at alongside the Chinese pharmaceutical company SinoVac. The agency had previously approved tests for the vaccine, which is already in stage 3, being the safest of all the vaccines tested, according to Dimas Covas, director of the institute.

In its request addressed to Anvisa, the São Paulo institution declared that “the release could anticipate access to the vaccine for a part of the Brazilian population”, in addition to ensuring that “Brazil has access to a quantity that SinoVac is ready to book for the institute. “. However, the authorization restricts the use of the vaccine at the time its health registration is obtained, in addition to making the importer responsible for ensuring efficacy, safety and quality.





Commenting on the situation, Jean Gorinchteyn, Secretary of Health for the State of São Paulo, defended access to the vaccine for all Brazilians. “It would not be fair, Republican or even human if the vaccine targeted only Brazilians in São Paulo. Everything will be done to achieve it.” Governor João Doria had granted a 48-hour delay, which ends this Friday (23), since the federal government’s ban on reversing the situation. Otherwise, “measures would be taken”, the Federal Court (STF) being an option.