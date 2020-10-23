Amazon Prime Video: 10 Real-Life Movies To Enjoy Over The Weekend

And here we are again to enjoy the best of Amazon Prime Video this weekend! Last week we showed you the best horror series to get you ready for Halloween and now we’re going to show you movies that prove that not only “life imitates art”, but the reverse is very possible. Discover the best movies based on real events.

Taking the opportunity, let’s celebrate because Prime Video is growing more and more, almost reaching the point of facing Netflix! Good news, because it only encourages Amazon to invest more and more in its success. Without further ado, let’s move on to our list of the best movies based on real facts.

the wolf of Wall Street

Leonardo DiCaprio plays an ambitious broker, whose fortune and methods lead to excesses and problems with the law.

Indicative rating: +18 Year: 2013 Watch

Scammers

“The Scammers” follows a group of veteran former strippers who come together to turn the tide against their Wall Street clients. The film is based on the article “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler, published by New York Magazine.

Indicative note: +16 Year: Watch 2019

Under suspect

Based on real events, this film directed by Sidney Lumet (A Day of the Dog and Serpico) tells the story of gangster Jackie Denorscio (Vin Diesel) who is serving time for drug trafficking. reduced sentence if he testifies against other gangsters. But for Jackie, there is nothing worse than a snitch, testify against your own family.

Indicative note: +16 Year: 2006 Watch

Assault on the central bank

After months of operation 164.7 million reais were stolen from the Central Bank in Fortaleza, Ceará.

Indicative note: +16 Year: 2011 Watch

Midway: battle on the high seas

MIDWAY – Battle on the High Seas tells the true story of the most important battle of the Pacific War, which was crucial to the Allied victory in World War II. A tale of friendship, sacrifice and courage of the men who, against all predictions, triumphed against a powerful adversary: ​​the Japanese naval force.

Indicative note: +14 Year: Watch 2019

The terminal

After arriving at JFK Airport in New York City, Viktor Navorski ends up being embroiled in bureaucratic issues that prevent him from returning home or entering the United States.

Indicative note: +12 Year: 2004 Watch

Marley and I

Jenny (Jeniffer Aniston) and John (Owen Wilson), a young couple wishing to expand their family, see their lives change with the arrival of Marley, adorable and uncontrollable Labrador.

Indicative note: +10 Year: 2008 Watch

Stop me if possible

According to Oscar®-winning director Steven Spielberg, “Catch Me If You Can” follows the story of Frank W. Abagnale, Jr., posing as a pilot, a lawyer and a doctor – before the age 21!

Indicative note: +12 Year: 2002 Watch

The imitation game

This biography of Alan Turing follows his ascent into the world of technology, when his valuable knowledge of mathematics, logic, and computer science contributed to the strategies used by the United States during World War II. However, this man had several conflicts with his own homosexuality, seeking healing solutions, and came to commit suicide in 1954.

Indicative rating: +12 Year: 2014 Watch

Works

From a hippie with no interest in studies to the head of one of the world’s largest tech companies. This is Steve Jobs, a guy with a strong and dedicated personality who doesn’t bother to step above others to achieve his goals, which makes him find it difficult to maintain romantic and friendly relationships.

Indicative rating: +12 Year: 2013 Watch

Do you have any suggestions for a movie that can’t be missing from this list? Tell us in the comments!

