Fourth consecutive victory: Bayern basketball players beat Piraeus | Free press

Munich (AP) – FC Bayern Munich basketball players have claimed the fourth victory in the fifth Euroleague match.

With the 74:68 (39:34) success against Olympiacos Piraeus, the Munich side repeated their home victory against the top Greek club of the previous year (85:82) and climbed at the top of the ranking. The best pitcher of the match was Bayern professional Wade Baldwin with 18 points.

His coach Andrea Trinchieri said: “We didn’t play as planned. But I’m happy for my team. She showed a solid performance in defense and found it overall well. “

Bayern started in front of empty pits in the Audi Dome. In the meantime, they withdrew at 31:22 (13th). Immediately after, however, the team suffered a short period of weakness. The two-time Euroleague winner arrived at 32:33, but Munich quickly recovered from that intermediate push.

The home team came out of the cabin again shaking, so that Piraeus first managed to equalize 41:41 (22nd). Later, the guests even took the lead for a short time (49: 50/25.). Bayern reported again and entered the final section with an eight-point lead (61:53). Although Piraeus tried again with all their might in the finals, Munich maintained the lead.