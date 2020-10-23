International

Anatel predicts impact of 5G auction on Oi Mvel sale approval

rej October 23, 2020

The possible sale of Oi Móvel to the consortium formed by Claro, TIM and Vivo is expected to require an analysis based on a series of factors by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). Among them there will be the 5G auction. This is what Superintendent Abraão Balbino said.

At the Facebook Connectivity event, which took place on Thursday (22), Balbino said the issue was not just the number of players in the market, but also the context and sustainability.

Specifically on 5G, he said it was impossible not to take the issue into consideration as the fifth generation technology will bring changes to the Brazilian scenario in the industry.

“You cannot dissociate yourself. Brazil has changed a lot since 2012, with the 2.5 GHz auction [para o 4G]. What the 5G auction will bring in the context of competition and how the game will change is important. You cannot watch an act of concentration without looking at other issues surrounding that context. “

Abraham Balbino

Superintendent Anatel

The director also said the forecast was positive for competition for the 5G auction. Abraão added that the intention is to bring benefits to small suppliers while bringing a range of commitments to large operators.

Still on Oi, he says Anatel has been trying to figure out what price pressure the merger will bring. But he adds that the agency has objective mechanisms for this analysis.

And for you, can the 5G auction have an impact on the sale of Oi Móvel? Join us!

rej

