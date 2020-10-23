Xiaomi and Lenovo at the top: poll elects best mobile phone manufacturers in China

As Xiaomi continues to conquer space in India, it has many reasons to rejoice and wants to grow even more according to a list released by the survey, where he and Huawei emerged as the biggest ODM makers in the world. country.

The acronym ODM comes from Original Design Manufacturing, which basically stands for “Design and Original Manufactures”, so these brands are responsible for creating the design of the cell phone and producing it, where it is often sold to other companies for resell it under its own brand, similar to what happens with POCO, which has already explained the advantages of this process.

The September report named Lenovo as the top ODM maker with 89% of its phone shipments to partners, Xiaomi was second at 74% and Oppo was third at 51%. If you are wondering about Huawei, it is ranked 4th with just 18%, as most of its phones are sold under its own brand.

Finally, it should be remembered that Chinese factories are taking up more and more space, since they are among the best in the world. Proof of this is the iPhone, which is almost a symbol of the United States, produced at Foxconn factories in China, in addition to Samsung, which also has many factories in the country.

Ultimately, the most important thing is to ensure that their western technology continues to develop so that we can extract the best from it to make the world more connected and free from competition.