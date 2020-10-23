World of Warcraft offers low cost plans in Brazil to prepare for Shadowlands arrival

In anticipation of the arrival of the “Shadowlands” expansion, confirmed since August of this year, Blizzard has announced the drop in prices of World of Warcraft plans in Brazil.

As of this week, the publisher offers recurring subscription options with automatic renewal in reais. The monthly cost started to be R $ 24.83, if the player chooses automatic renewal every six months – a reduction of 29% from the value of 30 separate days. Check out the alternatives below:

From now on, Brazilians who wish to opt for the recurring subscription with automatic renewal in real time will no longer need to have an international card and will still suffer from a floating exchange rate or IOF on internal transactions, since packages are no longer available. more in dollars.

Another benefit of the new World of Warcraft plans is that you don’t have to worry about charging your Battle.net balance or running out of game time on the eve of new content launch for the title.

Matches 04 Sep

Matches August 28

Promotion

Blizzard also launched a promotion to celebrate the novelty. Brazilian players who subscribe to the recurring plan with automatic renewal every six months will receive an exclusive reward: the new Asas visual set by Dardejante.

The new real-time subscription plans for the World of Warcraft game can be viewed on the game’s official website, via this link.

Did you like the reduction of plans in World of Warcraft? Tell us!