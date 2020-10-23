Ethylene Glycol Market Report 2020, Price Trends, Share, Size and Forecast By 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ethylene Glycol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” The global ethylene glycol market grew at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2014-2019. Ethylene glycol (C2H6O2) is a thick, non-volatile liquid diol that is produced from ethylene oxide. Also known as ethane-1,2-diol, it has a mild odor, high boiling point and low melting point. It is extensively utilized as an antifreeze and coolant in gas compressors, heating, ventilating and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, and ice-skating rinks. Other than this, it is also used as a raw material in the production of a wide range of products, such as polyester fibers, fiberglass, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin, hydraulic fluids, printing inks, paint solvents, explosives and synthetic waxes.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global ethylene glycol market. Some of the major players in the market are Akzonobel, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group), BASF, Dow Inc., Formosa Plastics Group, Huntsman Corporation, Ineos Oxide Limited (INEOS Holdings Limited), Lotte Chemical Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell, SABIC (Saudi Aramco), etc.

Market Trends:

The escalating demand for ethylene glycol to manufacture polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging solutions represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Moreover, the utilization of polyester fibers and films in the textile industry, along with the burgeoning textile industry, is further impelling the market growth. Other than this, the introduction of novel technologies in the production process is expected to create opportunities for manufacturers in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

1. Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

2. Diethylene Glycol (DEG)

3. Triethylene Glycol (TEG)

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

1. Ethylene Oxide

2. Coal

3. Biological Route

4. Others

Breakup by Application:

1. Polyester Fiber

2. PET

3. Antifreeze and Coolant

4. Film

5. Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

1. Oil and Gas Industry

2. Plastic Industry

3. Transportation Industry

4. Medical Industry

5. Textile Industry

6. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

