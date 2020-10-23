Tennis ace Zverev fights for semi-finals in Cologne | Free press

Cologne (dpa) – Alexander Zverev struggled with pain, shook his head again and again and was allowed to cheer at the end: Suffering from a hip injury, the tennis player reached the semi-finals of the second ATP tournament in Cologne and took his great revenge.

After the 6: 4, 6: 7 (5: 7), 6: 4 in the quarter-finals against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, the best German tennis player will compete on Saturday in the semi-final against Italian shooting star Jannik Singer for the final. And the chance to win the tournament’s second success in Cathedral City after the previous week’s victory.

“I really thought I had to give up. But I didn’t want that. I have never done that. I must have a broken leg, ”Zverev said after the game. “I pulled it off,” he added proudly, “I just hope it wasn’t just the adrenaline rush and I’ll be fine tomorrow. I’m very happy to be back in the semi-final at home. “

Sinner, 19, had eliminated the then unhealthy Hamburger 20 days earlier in the round of 16 at Roland Garros in Paris in four sets, then challenged series winner Rafael Nadal in two sets.

The seed Zverev had in Cologne with the 41st world rank. Mannarino in the empty hall with the group cheering and live music at the change of sides, more trouble than expected. The 23-year-old, who injured his finger when the score was 3-2, won the first round after 49 minutes and only with the fourth set.

In the second, Zverev had Mannarino’s break points in almost every service match, but only used the one to make it 5: 3 and quickly conceded the re-break. At 6: 5, Zverev had to be treated in the hip for minutes, but continued to fight. After the lost tiebreaker, he made the decisive break at 4: 3 in the third set. The match was over after 2:39 hours.

South Tyrolean Sinner had already beaten old French master Gilles Simon (35) in three sets with 6: 3, 0: 6, 6: 4. In the second semi-final, world number nine Diego Schwartzman as number two in the standings and the winner of the duel between the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka and the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime face off. Argentina’s Schwartzman shot a game believed to be lost against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and after a 2: 6, 2: 5 deficit, won the second set 7: 3 in the tie-break and the third easily 6: 1.

It is possible that the two finals will take place on Sunday with the German participation. Before Zverev’s appearance on Saturday at 4 p.m., the two Roland Garros winners, Andreas Mies and Kevin Krawietz, will face Marcus Daniell (New Zealand) and Philipp Oswald (Austria) for a place in the doubles final. Raven Klaasen and Ben McLachlan are waiting there. The South African and the Japanese beat Australians Max Purcell and Luke Saville 7: 5, 6: 4 on Friday. In their first quarterfinal appearance, Krawietz and Mies took out Zverev and his brother Mischa in two sentences.