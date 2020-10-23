International

With a hint of Apple, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets new advertisement in the Netherlands

rej October 23, 2020

As SamMobile noted, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 received a new advertisement today, which is currently only seen in the Netherlands. In it, a hooded young man uses spray paint to replace the word “different” on a South Korean folding phone poster with “taller”, changing the phrase “think differently” to “think big” in free translation. The young man then photographs the poster using a Galaxy Z Fold 2. Find out:

The post noted similarities to Apple’s marketing materials, considering it to be a pin prick at the Cupertino giant. The timing of the campaign’s launch is also quite favorable given the launch of the iPhone 12, and while it doesn’t aim to be the best seller of the year, the Z Fold 2 is attractive enough for those who are looking for the most advanced technologies on the market.

The iPhone 12 family and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 are already on sale overseas, with Apple devices costing between $ 699 (~ R $ 3,933) and $ 1,299 (~ R $ 7,305), while the Samsung device does not. cost no less. over $ 2,000 (~ R $ 11,239) Neither device is on sale in Brazil, but expect even higher prices on both sides.

