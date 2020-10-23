Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market Top Companies, Size, Share, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global packaged wastewater treatment market has been witnessing strong growth in 2019. Packaged wastewater treatment (PWWT) is a prefabricated and pre-engineered method of treating sewage and industrial wastewater with an aerobic process. It finds applications in small communities or remote locations, such as rural and highway rest areas, and trailer parks, which have a small population and low wastewater flow. Nowadays, packaged sewage treatment plants are being designed to handle biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) loadings and a variety of influent flow rates to meet discharge requirements.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being Bio-Microbics, Inc., Clearford Water Systems Inc., Corix Group of Companies, CST Wastewater Solution, Fluence Corporation Limited, Global Treat, Inc., Organica Water, Inc., Pollution Control Systems, Inc., Smith & Loveless, Inc., Veolia Environment SA and Westech Engineering, Inc.

Global Packaged Wastewater Treatment Market Trends:

With the rising levels of wastewater being produced across the globe, the need for advanced and flexible treatment technologies is increasing. As PWWT is easy to install, highly economical, requires less space and minimizes on-site requirements, such as labor, civil work, and commissioning timeline, its demand is growing steadily. Owing to the increasing population and the consequent rise in the need for clean water, governments of various countries have also implemented stringent regulations for wastewater treatment. Moreover, leading manufacturers are developing improved technologies to enhance the treatment process. For instance, H2O Innovations, Inc., a Quebec-based company specializing in technologies for water treatment, filtration and reuse, introduced its new PWWT solution – SILO, in 2018. The SILO, which stands for Simple Independent Level-based Operation, is more economical than its alternatives and offers a simplified approach to membrane bioreactor (MBR) for smaller operations. As a result of these factors, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Technology:

1. Extended Aeration

2. Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR)

3. Reverse Osmosis (RO)

4. Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

5. Sequential Batch Reactor (SBR)

6. Membrane Aerated Biofilm Reactor (MABR)

7. Others

Based on technology, the report finds that extended aeration represents the most popular technology. Other major segments include moving bed biofilm reactor (MBBR), reverse osmosis (RO), membrane bioreactor (MBR), sequential batch reactor (SBR), membrane aerated biofilm reactor (MABR) and others.

Market Breakup by End Use Sector:

1. Municipal

2. Industrial’

On the basis of the end use sector, the market has been categorized into municipal and industrial (chemical and pharma, oil and gas, food, pulp and paper, metal and mining, power generation and others). At present, the municipal sector dominates the market, accounting for the majority of the market share.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, North America (the United States and Canada) exhibits a clear dominance in the market. It is followed by Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and others), and Middle East and Africa.

