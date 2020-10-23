player! Lenovo announces Legion Slim 7 laptop with Ryzen 9 and GeForce RTX 2060

Lenovo introduces another gaming laptop as the Lenovo Legion phone goes through approval in Brazil. This time the model is the Lenovo Legion Slim 7, which arrives with an even slimmer design, the latest generation processor and more.

It is the first premium Lenovo notebook to be equipped with a Ryzen processor, including an AMD Ryzen 4900H, which should allow great feats thanks to the Zen 2 architecture.

It has the same aluminum body weighing only 1.86 kg. A powerful but fine combination with a beautiful design with a 15.6-inch FullHD IPS display with 144 Hz and up to 4K in some versions and Dolby Vision and VESA DisplayHDR certification. Speaking of visualization, the graphics card here is a GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q cooled by the Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 system.

Finally, the other configurations include up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, while the M.2 PCIe storage can reach 1 TB and the battery has 71 Wh with fast charging.

Pricing for the Lenovo Slim 7 starts at $ 1,369.99 and will be available for purchase in the coming days, although we don’t have details on availability in Brazil yet.