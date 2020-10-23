Refrigerant Market 2020: Global Report, Outlook, Key Players, Sales Revenue and Forecast By 2025

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Refrigerant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” finds that the global refrigerant market size reached US$ 23.2 Billion in 2019. Refrigerants refer to chemical compounds that are used in vapor compression refrigeration systems to carry heat from the system release it to the atmosphere. The refrigerant goes through a series of vapor to liquid phase changes during the process. The earliest type of refrigerants were chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) compounds. However, they were identified as one of the greenhouse gases, and their production and use were restricted by the Montreal Protocols to combat climate change and protect the ozone layer. CFCs have since been replaced by hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and, more recently, by hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which are more effective and safer for the environment.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/refrigerant-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Honeywell International Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Arkema S.A., Dongyue Group Limited, The Chemours Company, Orbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. de CV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Air Liquide S.A., AGC Group, Linde Group, SRF Limited and Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited.

Global Refrigerants Market Trends:

Refrigerants are primarily used in refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, and fire suppression systems. Apart from this, they are also used in the air conditioning systems in automobiles. In recent years, there has been an increasing requirement for deep freezers and refrigerators on account of the expanding cold chain infrastructure across the globe. Similarly, the utilization of HVAC systems has also witnessed a boost on account of improving standards of living and inflating income levels. As a result, several advancements have been made in refrigeration technology, including the development of low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants that help to reduce both refrigerant charges and emissions. Moreover, as these compounds can be harmful when released into the atmosphere, manufacturers have developed the latest generation of refrigerant recovery machines. These machines can pull up to 95% of the refrigerant out of the AC systems to reduce the amount that escapes into the atmosphere. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 32.8 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2020-2025.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/31COph1

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Fluorocarbon

2. Inorganic

3. Hydrocarbon

4. Others

The market has been segmented based on the product type into fluorocarbons, inorganic, hydrocarbons and others.

Breakup by Application:

1. Commercial

2. Industrial

3. Domestic

4. Others

On the basis of the application, the market has been categorized into commercial, industrial, domestic and other sectors.

Breakup by Region:

1. Europe

2. North America

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

Note- If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group