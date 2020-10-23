JBL Tune 125TWS launched in Brazil with a battery life of up to 32 hours; see prices and details

October has been a busy month for JBL in Brazil, with the arrival of two of its sound bars in the country. The JBL Cinema SB160 is the more basic of the two, although it doesn’t give up on the promise of powerful and balanced sound, while the JBL Bar 9.1 has arrived to deliver an immersive experience, with Dolby Atmos technology and two removable speakers that can be positioned anywhere in a room.

Now, updating its Tune line in Brazil, which received the latest model in April of this year, JBL has just announced the launch of the Tune 125TWS, the manufacturer’s new True Wireless headset whose main focus is battery life. . Promising to retain the audio signature that JBL is known for, the new headphones have twice the battery capacity of its predecessor, the JBL Tune 120TWS. With this, the total usage time reaches 32 hours, with each earphone guaranteeing 8 hours of continuous playback.

On the technical side, the JBL Tune 125TWS comes equipped with 5.8mm drivers, which, combined with PureBass technology and its frequency response between 20Hz and 20kHz, promise to deliver excellent sound quality. Additionally, the device has Dual Connect, allowing the user to use left, right, or both depending on the situation, and support for Google FastPair, an Android feature that automatically detects the accessory when opening the cover.

Technical specifications

Speaker size: 5.8 mm dynamic driver Frequency response: 20 Hz to 20 kHz Sensitivity: 96 dB SPL at 1 kHz / 1 mW Impedance: 14 ohms Bluetooth frequency: 2402 GHz to 2480 GHz Bluetooth profile version: A2DP 1.3, AVRCP 1.5, HFP V1.7 Bluetooth version: 5.0 Headset battery type: Lithium-ion battery (85mAh / 3.7V DC) Charging box battery type: Lithium-ion battery (850mAh / 3.7 V DC) Power supply: 5 V 1.0 A Charging time (earphones and charging case): <2 h for full charge Music playing time with Bluetooth on: up to 8 hours Weight: 73 g

Price and availability

The JBL Tune 125TWS is already on sale on the official website of the manufacturer, available in black and white. Its suggested price is R $ 649.