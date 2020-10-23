Logistics Market: Global Report, Outlook 2020, Growth, Key Players and Forecast By 2025

According to the recent study by IMARC Group, entitled “Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global logistics market size reached a value of US$ 4,963 Billion in 2019. Logistics, an indispensable component of supply chain management, involves planning, coordinating and managing the flow of resources from the point of origin to the point of consumption. It offers efficient storage and transportation of goods, services and information to meet the requirements of the customer cost-effectively. Some of the key components of the process include warehousing, inventory management, purchasing, traffic and transportation, production planning, customer service, shipping and receiving, and import and export operations.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the report. Some of these companies include C.H. Robinson Group, J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc., FedEx Corporation, CEVA Logistics AG, Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., United Parcel Service, Inc., Kenco Group, XPO Logistics, Inc., Americold, Deutsche Post AG, and DSV Panalpina A/S.

Global Logistics Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the considerable growth in the e-commerce industry. This can be attributed to a significant increase in the sales of goods through online retail channels, which is further facilitated by the convenience offered by these platforms at a better price point. Since logistics play a crucial role in the smooth functioning of online deliveries, this has provided a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, easy return and refund policies offered by various e-commerce platforms have influenced the demand for reverse logistics processes with flexible services such as tracking facilities. Apart from this, an enhanced focus on sustainable development has led to increasing demand for green logistics that provide sustainable transport solutions. Moreover, constant technological advancements, increasing international trade agreements and the integration of biometrics, GPS, Bluetooth, driverless vehicle and drone delivery with logistics systems are some of the other factors that are anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market. On account of these factors, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 6,537 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during 2020-2025.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Model Type:

1. 2 PL

2. 3 PL

3. 4 PL

Based on the model type, 3 PL represents the most preferred segment in the market. Other major segments include 2 PL and 4 PL.

Market Breakup by Transportation Mode:

1. Roadways

2. Seaways

3. Railways

4. Airways

On the basis of the transportation mode, roadways exhibit a clear dominance in the market. Some of the other segments include railways, seaways and airways.

Market Breakup by End-Use:

1. Manufacturing

2. Consumer Goods

3. Retail

4. Food and Beverages

5. IT Hardware

6. Healthcare

7. Chemicals

8. Construction

9. Automotive

10. Telecom

11. Oil and Gas

12. Others

Based on the end use, the market has been segregated into manufacturing, consumer goods, retail, healthcare, food and beverage, IT hardware, chemicals, telecom, automotive, oil and gas, construction, and others. Among these, the manufacturing sector accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

