TV and streaming! Turner buys Italian league and will air on TNT and EI Plus

The Italian Championship won another exhibitor in Brazil for closed TV and streaming. Turner has acquired the main game package and will broadcast nine matches per round on TNT and Esporte Interativo Plus.

The agreement with IMG – holder of the rights for the world – envisages the choice of the best confrontation. The group’s objective will be to show the matches of Juventus, whose main star is Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo. The information was given firsthand by Rodrigo Mattos of UOL Esporte, but it was confirmed recently for users of EI Plus.

The first matches with Turner broadcast on TNT will be Juventus v Verona on Sunday (25) and Milan v Roma on Monday (26). Other matches will also be broadcast on the streaming platform.

It should be remembered that this season also offers a turn-based game from SporTV, which will now have the second exclusive choice, in addition to two showdowns on the Band – open TV – and two more on BandSports.

Negotiations with these broadcasters will take place because the DAZN will have restored the rights it had, after the financial crisis due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

EI Plus is available for a subscription of R $ 13.90 per month, but it also incorporates packages from some operators as an additional digital service. It can be accessed through the official website or through mobile apps – the download links can be found on the map below the text.

You can also check out where to see other football competitions this season on TV and the internet through this link.

Did you like Turner's purchase of the Italian Championship? Give us your opinion!

