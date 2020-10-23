Clustering Software Market Expected to Reach US$ 3.6 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 4.6%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Clustering Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global clustering software market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2019. Clustering software is designed to configure the servers to a cluster that enables multiple servers to work together. These software-based applications connect, manage and coordinate multiple distributed servers to not only prevent data loss but also provide availability, failovers and numerous continuous operational benefits. The servers present in the cluster maintain the same information and collectively perform numerous administrative tasks, including load balancing and determining node failures. This aids in reducing the chances of human errors as well as eliminating a single point of failure, which eventually minimizes the risk of system downtime. These applications also simplify complex tasks into manageable subsystems, thus facilitating efficient data management. Owing to these advantages, the software is widely utilized for enhancing the overall information technology (IT) experience across diverse verticals, including defense, aerospace, telecom and academics.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of these players include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., and VMware, Inc.

Global Clustering Software Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the expansion of the IT sector. The growing requirement for unified IT infrastructural support across the globe, in confluence with the widespread adoption of cloud computing by various corporate organizations, is bolstering the demand for clustering software. In line with this, these applications have now become an indispensable component of multiple workspaces as they assist in significantly reducing the costs incurred during downtime. The deployment of the software also aids in streamlining the workload while processing information and performing diverse tasks efficiently. Consequently, there are increasing investments by both government and non-government entities with the aim to facilitate cloud deployment, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by the vendors for the development of advanced technologies and the increasing organizational dependence on IT services for day-to-day operations, are expected to augment the market growth further. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 3.6 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during 2020-2025.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Solution:

1. System Management

2. Parallel Environment

3. Workload Management

4. Others

Based on the solution, the market is divided into system management, parallel environment, workload management and others.

Market Breakup by Component:

1. Professional Services

2. Software

3. Licenses

On the basis of the component, the market has been categorized into professional services, software and licenses.

Market Breakup by Operating System:

1. Windows

2. Linux and Unix

3. Others

Based on the operating system, the market has been classified into windows, Linux and Unix, and others.

Market Breakup by Deployment Type:

1. On-premises

2. Hosted

On the basis of the deployment type, the market has been bifurcated into on-premises and hosted.

Market Breakup by End-User:

1. Small & Medium Organizations

2. Large Organizations

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented into small and medium, and large organizations.

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Aerospace and Defense

2. Academic and Research Institutes

3. BFSI

4. Gaming

5. Others

On the basis of the application, the market has been divided into aerospace and defense, academic and research institutes, BFSI, gaming, and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru and others), and Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others).

