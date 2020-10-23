Confusion in Heidenheim: now all corona tests are negative | Free press

Heidenheim (dpa) – Confusion over corona testing at second division football club 1. FC Heidenheim have reached the next level. After five people from CHF initially tested positive, their results were negative after retesting, as the club announced.

A test carried out the day before by another laboratory had identified the same people as positive, “which, according to current facts, suggests incorrect laboratory test results,” the association wrote.

FCH professional Maximilian Thiel, already tested “slightly positive” on Wednesday, has now tested negative, like all his teammates and the entire management and functional team. Whether the Heidenheimers home game can take place on Sunday (1:30 p.m. / Sky) against VfL Osnabrück is still open. The FCH is in contact with the local authorities in this regard.

The team will be tested again by the Heidenheim clinic on Saturday morning. “Then the team should be able to resume training in order to play the home game against VfL Osnabrück on Sunday as planned,” the message continued.