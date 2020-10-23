Xiaomi starts releasing MIUI 12 for the global version of Redmi Note 7

After starting to update Redmi Note 7 units in China, Xiaomi has finally released the MIUI 12 for the 2019 global version of the intermediary.

The update, which comes under version number 12.0.2.0.QFGEUXM, also introduces users to the update for Android 10 from Google and will initially arrive for cell phone users in European countries.

The MIUI 12 update brings several improvements to smartphones – both visual and performance. One of the features present in the user interface is the new Control Center, which rearranges the icons in a more minimalist way in the notification bar. The Control Center can be activated by swiping the screen up and down in the right corner of the screen. By swiping in the left corner, you can access the notifications received.

In addition, the system has a new dark mode, which is now compatible with a wider range of applications, native and third-party. Finally, the software’s native camera application should also receive new functions and improvements.

While the global version of Redmi Note 7 is already starting to receive the update for MIUI 12, Redmi Note 8, however, is still waiting for the update to reach markets outside of China, as the Chinese version of the smartphone has started receiving software only at the end of September. The “cheap” Redmi 7A and 8A have also been confirmed to receive the update and the devices are expected to be updated from November.

Returning to the update for Redmi Note 7, it should be mentioned that it will be released in stages and only 30% of users will receive the update in the first place. So far, there is no forecast for the update to reach more countries.