Calcium Stearate Market Report 2020, Price Trends, Size, Share and Forecast By 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Calcium Stearate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global calcium stearate market size is expanding at a steady rate. Calcium stearate (C36H70O4.Ca), also known as octadecanoic acid calcium salt, is a type of metallic stearate that has a high melting point of around 356-degree Fahrenheit. It is a non-toxic and non-irritating carboxylate of calcium, which is produced through the reaction of stearic acid and calcium salt. While it is available with 50% dispersion commercially in the liquid form, it is also available as a white colored powdery/waxy substance in the solid form. Besides this, calcium stearate is affordable and easy to manufacture with low toxicity, owing to which it is widely utilized in various industries across the globe.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being BELIKE Chemical Co. Ltd., FACI SPA, Kali Chem Industries, Seoul Fine Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Mittal Dhatu Rashayan Udyog, Hallstar Company, Baerlocher GmbH, Barium & Chemicals Inc., CellMark Inc., Hummel Croton Inc., Dover Chemical Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Allan Chemical Corporation, Norac Additives Inc., PMC Biogenix and Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG.

Global Calcium Stearate Market Trends:

Calcium stearate is used in construction activities as a waterproofing agent and for preventing efflorescence. This, in confluence with the burgeoning construction industry on account of rapid urbanization, growing population and increasing infrastructural activities, is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, calcium stearate is also utilized in the rubber processing industry as an anti-caking and scavenging agent to prevent coagulation of uncured rubber and release the final product from molds. In line with this, the escalating demand for rubber in the automobile industry is impelling the market growth. Calcium stearate is also employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for preparing candies, spices and confectionary items. Additionally, it finds applications in the pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing supplements and oral drug formulations. Owing to these factors, the market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Grade:

1. Technical Grade

2. Pharma Grade

3. Food Grade

Based on the grade, the market has been classified into technical, food and pharma segments.

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

1. Plastic and Rubber Industry

2. Construction Industry

3. Personal Care Industry

4. Pharmaceutical Industry

5. Pulp and Paper Industry

6. Food and Beverage Industry

7. Others

On the basis of the end use industry, the market has been segmented into plastic and rubber, construction, personal care, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other sectors. Amongst these, the plastic and rubber industry accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

