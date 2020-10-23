The OnePlus 7 and 7T lines start to receive a new update with error correction

If there’s one thing OnePlus cell phone owners can brag about in recent days, it’s the update for Chinese cellphones. Some of the current flagships – in this case, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro – have already started receiving the update for Android 11 from OxygenOS 11. In addition, the OnePlus 7 line has also received confirmation of the update. updated to the new version of the brand’s user interface, as well as the Google operating system itself.

Now, the Chinese manufacturer has started releasing a new update – the second in less than a month – for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T handsets. The new version arrives loaded with some bug fixes and software improvements.

For the OnePlus 7 Pro, for example, the upgraded system will perform better in power management, in addition to general improvements in user experience. Additionally, for all models specific flashback errors have been fixed with third party applications. The stability of the software has also been fixed and improved in the new version.

The OnePlus 7T line will have exclusive fixes for the alarm failure that does not wake up in some cases and for the instability of the Messages app.

It should be noted that the update arrives for all four devices with the Android security package for the month of September. So far there is no information on the availability of the update for the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition commemorative edition.