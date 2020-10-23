Champion! Huawei Kirin 9000 beats MediaTek and Qualcomm in artificial intelligence tests

Amid the many sanctions imposed by the United States, Huawei remains firm in the market and this week launched its new range of high-end Mate 40 smartphones. In addition to the bold design, the camera set that has taken the lead. DxOMark’s tip and the waterfall display, the device family is distinguished by the use of the Kirin 9000, the first 5nm chip to ship on an Android smartphone.

The new Mate 40 family processor has already undergone some tests on AnTuTu and has proven to be quite powerful, surpassing the Snapdragon 865, which is the current performance leader in the Android world. Now the Kirin 9000 has been put through the AI ​​Benchmark, which as the name suggests focuses on the performance of artificial intelligence and once again defeated its opponents with ease.

With 216.6 points, the Kirin 9000 is 60% better than the finalist, the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus equipped with a Redmi K30 Ultra. Qualcomm was once again outperformed here, with its top competitor, the Snapdragon 865 equipped with the Realme X50 Pro 5G, scoring just 74.2 points, less than half of Huawei’s solution.

The Huawei Kirin 9000 has 8 cores running up to 3.13 GHz, the new ARM Mali G78 GPU and an NPU with two Big Cores and a Tiny Core. According to the manufacturer, the chipset has 30% more transistors than the Apple A14 Bionic and a 10% more powerful processor than the Snapdragon 865 Plus. Other than that, its Balong 5000 modem promises to deliver twice the speed offered by the Snapdragon X55 in 5G. Unfortunately, this must be the last chip produced by the Chinese giant.

