RETINITIS PIGMENTOSA TREATMENT MARKET GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST 2020-2026 : ASTELLAS PHARMA INC , CLINO CORPORATION, CALADRIUS, SPARK THERAPEUTICS, INC

Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment Market By Types (Autosomal Recessive, Autosomal Dominant, X-Linked ), Treatment (Drugs, Devices, Surgery), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical and Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Ophthalmologist and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global retinitis pigmentosa treatment market are Orphagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc , Clino Corporation, Caladrius, Spark Therapeutics, Inc, Genethon, Gensight Biologics, Grupo Ferrer International, S.A., InFlectis BioScience, Nanovector S.r.l, Mimetogen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, AGTC, MeiraGTx Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, HORAMA S.A., Ocugen, Inc, ProQR Therapeutics., ReNeuron Group plc and others.

The global retinitis pigmentosa treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence ocular surface injuries as it can contribute to the neurotrophic keratitis and development of advanced therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth.

Global Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment Market report endows with a thoughtful overview of product specification, product type, production analysis, and technology by taking into consideration the major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. This industry analysis report is the best source that gives CAGR values with variations during the forecast period of 2019 – 2026 for the market. The study derives market drivers and restraints by using SWOT analysis, along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. The Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment Market report has been prepared based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type.

Market Definition:

Retinitis pigmentosa is a group of rare genetic disorder of eyes characterized by breakdown and loss of cells in the retina and resulting in retinal degeneration and blindness. The first symptom usually is a night blindness as disease progress person develops tunnel vision and eventually leads to loss of central vision.

According to the statistics published in the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD), an estimated population of retinitis pigmentosa nearly around 1 per 3,500-4,000 in the United States. High demand of novel treatment and huge investment on research and development are drivers for market growth.

Market Drivers

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is drive the market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Advancement in treatment such as gene therapy and retinal transplantation can improve the vision

Market Restraints

Treatment by Surgery may alter the appearance and function of the eye can threats the patients is also acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation:

By Type

Autosomal Recessive

Autosomal Dominant

X-Linked

By Treatment

Drugs Vitamin A Palmitate Acetazolamide Others

Devices Sunglasses Implants

Surgery Retinal Transplantation Corneal Neurotization



By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Ophthalmologist

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, MeiraGTx Limited entered into a license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc) to develop and commercialize achromatopsia (ACHM) for the treatment of inherited retinal disease including retinitis pigmentosa. Underv the deal terms, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc acquired worldwide rights and optuons to others inherited retinal diseases programs. MeiraGTx Limited received USD 100.00mm an upfront payment and eligible to receive 20% net sales of royalties and additional potential commercial milestone payments.

In August 2017, AGTC received an Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) caused by mutations in the RPGR gene. With this designation, company can obtain regulatory and financial incentives for development and marketing along with market exclusivity.

Competitive Analysis:

Global retinitis pigmentosa treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global retinitis pigmentosa treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

