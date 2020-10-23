Xbox Series X / S arrives in Brazil on November 10, Microsoft confirms

Microsoft took a while, but behold, the company has finally confirmed that the new Xbox Series X / S will arrive in Brazil on November 10, the same release date for consoles around the world.

The date had already been revealed in the international market since early September after the Xbox Series S information leaked and an agile move by the Xbox team in the US, confirming all the details within hours. In Brazil, for some reason, Microsoft waited as long as possible before stating the release date of the console duo here.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will arrive with very different formats and changes in their specs, as we’ve detailed here, but Microsoft says both will be able to run games in the same settings and graphics, the main difference being. being only the resolution.

Consoles will support 120 fps, ray tracing, improved graphics, and shorter load times, but the Xbox Series X will be able to play 4K games at full resolution, while the Xbox Series S will play games at full resolution. 1440p.

This way, the X-series games will be heavier for the simple need of downloading textures and rendering the game at a higher resolution, which the S-series won’t have to contend with.

It should be remembered that the Xbox Series X arrives in Brazil for a suggested price of R $ 4,999, while the Xbox Series S will be released on the same date for R $ 2,999.