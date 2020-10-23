International

Xbox Series X / S arrives in Brazil on November 10, Microsoft confirms

rej October 23, 2020

Microsoft took a while, but behold, the company has finally confirmed that the new Xbox Series X / S will arrive in Brazil on November 10, the same release date for consoles around the world.

The date had already been revealed in the international market since early September after the Xbox Series S information leaked and an agile move by the Xbox team in the US, confirming all the details within hours. In Brazil, for some reason, Microsoft waited as long as possible before stating the release date of the console duo here.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will arrive with very different formats and changes in their specs, as we’ve detailed here, but Microsoft says both will be able to run games in the same settings and graphics, the main difference being. being only the resolution.

Consoles will support 120 fps, ray tracing, improved graphics, and shorter load times, but the Xbox Series X will be able to play 4K games at full resolution, while the Xbox Series S will play games at full resolution. 1440p.

This way, the X-series games will be heavier for the simple need of downloading textures and rendering the game at a higher resolution, which the S-series won’t have to contend with.

It should be remembered that the Xbox Series X arrives in Brazil for a suggested price of R $ 4,999, while the Xbox Series S will be released on the same date for R $ 2,999.

rej

Related Articles

October 9, 2020
16

North America Cardiac Sarcoidosis Market : Global Industry Analysis By Size, Growth Rate, Share, Covid-19 Impact And Trends With Forecast To 2027 | Leading Players- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Genentech, sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC

October 23, 2020
2

New study: Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Market forecast to 2026 | Future Electronics, TDK Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd, etc

October 7, 2020
3

Video shows ex-husband destroying businesswoman’s car with baseball bat in Guarapari

October 21, 2020
9

Beta room for iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2 and tvOS 14.2 arrives at developers

Close