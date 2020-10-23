RADIOFREQUENCY ABLATION SYSTEMS MARKET SIZE TO 2026 – FUTURE PROSPECTS WITH LEADING KEY PLAYERS ECO INC., VENCLOSE, INC., COSMAN MEDICAL , INC., ABBOTT., TERUMO EUROPE NV

Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases are the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global radiofrequency ablation systems market are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, AngioDynamics, Stryker, AtriCure, Inc., OLYMPUS CORPORATION, DePuy Synthes, Novomed, Merit Medical Systems, Avanos Pain Management., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, ECO Inc., Venclose, Inc., Cosman Medical , Inc., Abbott., Terumo Europe NV, Accelerated Enrollment Solutions, Integer Holdings Corporation, MedWaves, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated., Baylis Medical Company, Inc and others.

Global Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market analysis document gives wide-ranging analysis of the market structure and the evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the Medical Devices industry. This market report takes into account the comprehension of business goals and requirements to bridge the gap by delivering the most proper and suitable solutions. This industry analysis report contains the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2019-2026. The Global Radiofrequency Ablation Systems Market report makes organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.

Radiofrequency ablation is a procedure which is used to reduce pain. It usually reduces the pain by electric current which is generated by the radio wave and is used to heat the small area of the nerve tissue. They are very helpful for the patient with pain associated with the degeneration of joints, neck pain and other chronic low back pain. Unipolar RF ablation system and bipolar RF ablation are two of the common types of the RF ablation. They are widely used in applications such as pain management, dermatology, arrhythmia, gynecology and others.

Market Drivers

It can be conducted with any local anesthesia or conscious sedation anesthesia which is driving the market growth

Ability of the radiofrequency ablation systems to treat particular site of the tissue without damaging the other tissue will also propel the market growth

Increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiac disease will also accelerate the growth of this market

Growing preference of minimally invasive procedures is also enhancing the market growth

Market Restraints

Complexity associated with burning sensation at the treatment site of tissue will restrain the market growth

Risk of tumor reoccurrence will also hamper the growth of this market

High cost of the treatment is also restraining the market growth

Segmentation:

By Type

Unipolar Radiofrequency Ablation

Bipolar Radiofrequency Ablation

By Application

Arrhythmia

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Cancer

Pain Management

Dermatology

Gynecology

By End- Users

Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Medtronic announced the launch of their Accurian radio frequency (RF) ablation system in United States. The main aim of the launch is to expand the pain portfolio of the company. To create a lesion of different volumes, sizes and shapes, this new device consist of cooled probe. This will help the company to advance their treatment

In January 2016, Medtronic announced the launch of their OsteoCool RF Ablation System so that they can expand their pain therapies portfolio. The main aim of the launch is to provide the physicians with minimally invasive technique so that they can treat the pain

Competitive Analysis:

Global radiofrequency ablation systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of radiofrequency ablation systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

