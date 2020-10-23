Regensburg celebrates clear victory against Braunschweig | Free press

Regensburg (AP) – SSV Jahn Regensburg celebrated a clear home victory over Eintracht Braunschweig and took third place in the 2nd Bundesliga for at least one night.

Coach Mersad Selimbegovic’s team, still undefeated this season, easily won 3-0 (1-0). Albion Vrenezi scored the goals of the very superior Jahn with a brace (5th / 79th) and Max Besuschkow (61st). In front of the empty stands of the Jahnstadion, the local team took advantage of the fact that Braunschweig had to play ten for more than a half after the yellow-red against Nico Klaß (40th).

Oberpfälzer’s strong form convinced with the usual aggressive pressing, against which Lower Saxony coach Daniel Meyer found no way. After the first win of the season against VfL Bochum, Eintracht recently received a shock absorber and remain in the second division relegation zone with just four points in five games.

With one precise stroke, Vrenezi secured the first lead. Braunschweig recovered after a good 20 minutes and had a huge chance to equalize thanks to Yassin Ben Balla; the midfielder failed alone in front of goalkeeper Alexander Meyer’s goal. After Klaß had to leave for repeated foul play, the guests didn’t stand a chance. Vrenezi became the winner of the match with a strong assist to Besuschkow and later his second goal.