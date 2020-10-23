Positivo Motion i arrives with the numeric keypad on the touchpad and prices start at R $ 2799

Positivo has announced its latest laptop for the Brazilian market, Positivo Motion i. The brand stresses that it is the most robust of the range, and represents the manufacturer’s efforts to combine the best of technology and design, with the ability to run low complexity 3D games.

Its big novelty is the dualpad keyboard, with a 5.3-inch touchpad with integrated numeric keypad, which you can access by sliding your fingers. In addition, it has a large 14 inch LCD display with LED technology and smaller edges compared to previous generations. The design also includes straight lines and a dark gray pattern.

The maker of the Paraná has also increased the size of the keys for more comfortable typing, and for those who like to consume content, there are dedicated keys for streaming services such as Netflix, Deezer, and YouTube.

Also noteworthy is the webcam cover, which allows for more privacy, and the speakers positioned on the keyboard surface, which improve the intensity and quality of the sound. In terms of dimensions, the Positivo Motion i weighs 1.6kg and is 19.9mm thick. It also has 10/100/1000 Ethernet ports and built-in USB 3.1, which guarantee a higher connection speed with peripherals, and its 38Wh battery, which Positivo estimates offers a battery life of five hours of autonomy.





Configurations also include an Intel Core i3 processor, with the option to choose between 7th and 8th generation models, and the operating system is also a user’s choice: Windows 10 Home Edition or Linux. RAM memory can be up to 8GB DDR4, and storage can be 64GB EMMC, HD up to 1TB or SSD.

Positivo Motion i is now available for physical and online retail purchases, and has a suggested price with versions starting at R $ 2799.

Technical specifications of the Positivo Motion i

Intel® Core i processor Windows 10 Home RAM operating system up to 8 GB DDR4 memory Integrated EMMC, HDD or SSD (2.5 “or M.2) memory Micro SD card reader Webcam Yes (VGA 0.3 MP) 14 ” LCD display, Widescreen, High Definition (HD) 1366 x 768 resolution, with LED video technology Integrated Intel® HD Graphics video processing Integrated graphics acceleration for high definition (HD) video and Microsoft® DirectX support ® and OpenGL Audio High definition audio (HD Audio), built-in microphone and stereo speakers Connectivity Wireless network IEEE 802.11 b / g / nTM and Bluetooth 4.0 LE 1x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI, 1x Audio (for microphone and headset) 1x DC-in (charger) Portuguese-Brazilian keyboard, 84 keys + power button + 3 touchpad mouse shortcut keys, with multiple keys, 2 built-in buttons and numeric keypad function Automatic 100 ~ 240V charger, 40 W 38Wh battery Color of lead Dimensions 329 x 215 x 19.9 mm Net weight 1, 6 kg