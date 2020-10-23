Minecraft will need to sign in with a Microsoft account to be played from 2021

So far, the original Minecraft game has always managed to be played without the player having to log into their publisher. But that is about to change next year. From 2021, Mojang will require access to a Microsoft account for everyone.

The initiative was communicated via the official game blog. The developer will require all players to migrate to a giant Redmond account. Otherwise, they will no longer be able to play.

The determination is valid for the original version of the title, ie for “Minecraft: Java Edition”. Meanwhile, the “Bedrock Edition” – a variant of consoles and the Windows Store – already required Microsoft to log in.

But if you waited, with this change, for the possibility of integration between the different editions of the game, that will not happen. It will still not be possible to have cross-play in Minecraft, even with the unification of connections.

The official games channel on YouTube has posted a video – in English – to give some information on the next steps in the migration. However, details are expected to be sent in the coming months in player emails.

Mojang further clarified that not all of the player’s content – both single and multiplayer – will be lost in the move. However, the risk lies in the usernames. If it is already in use or there is a violation of Microsoft standards, you will need to change this information to continue playing.

