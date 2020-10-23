Sports

Two corona cases: the Niners cancel the test game | Free press

rej October 23, 2020

Chemnitz.

Bundesliga basketball club Niners Chemnitz had to cancel their test match against the Hamburg towers scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, at the lounge.

The reason is two corona cases in the ranks of the people of Chemnitz. The game was scheduled as a test game for the season starting in two weeks. The whole team is quarantined at home with immediate effect. Further action is currently being coordinated with the Department of Health of the city of Chemnitz. (tre)

rej

