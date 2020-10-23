Nvidia may be preparing a new GeForce RTX 3000 GPU to fight AMD Radeon RX 6000

Nvidia wowed the gaming audience by announcing its new GeForce RTX 3000 GPU lineup in early September. Comprising the RTX 3070, RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, the card family promised gameplay in 8K resolution and leaps up to twice as high. performing when compared to its predecessors.

In actual use, the deviations are a little more modest, but no less impressive, with gains in the order of 50% to 70%. The ability to run games in 8K has also been proven, though it most often requires DLSS, the company’s upscale artificial intelligence technology. Overall, the RTX 3000 line turned out to be a respectable upgrade, although there were concerns about the amount of memory offered in the higher RTX 3080 line, limited to 10GB of VRAM.

Days later, rival AMD confirmed that it would introduce its Radeon RX 6000 family in October, when a slew of leaks started to appear. According to reports, the Red Team would offer more memory than Nvidia, 16GB, and could threaten the absolute reign of the Green Team among enthusiasts. With the launch of the Ryzen 5000 chips, AMD confirmed the suspicions of many: one of the models in the RX 6000 family was exactly equivalent to the RTX 3080.

Suffering from severe uptime issues, Nvidia appears to be keeping an eye on their rival’s moves and may already be preparing a response for the game. The news comes from the kopite7kimi leaker, who has struck several times in the past. According to him, a new configuration of the GA102 GPU, which equips the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, is being prepared, and should be positioned between the RTX 3070 and 3080.

GA102-150-KD-A1, 7424FP32, 320 bits

This new card is expected to hit the market with 7,424 CUDA cores, which is 9% less than the RTX 3080, with 8,704 cores, and no less than 26% more than the RTX 3070, with 5,888 cores. The memory interface would also be closer to the high-end 320-bit card, compared to the 3070’s 256-bit card. There’s no release date yet, but it won’t be long before we have it. news.