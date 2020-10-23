At 9.2% CAGR, Smart Agriculture Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 5012.2 million USD by 2025

Market Study Report LLC adds new research on Smart Agriculture market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, Smart Agriculture market also includes an in-depth study of the industry competitive scenario.

The global Smart Agriculture market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 9.2%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 5012.2 million by 2025, from USD 3527.7 million in 2019.

The major players covered in Smart Agriculture are:

Texas Instruments

Trimble Inc

Robotics Plus

John Deere

CropX

AKVA Group

Lely

GEA Farm Technologies

AGCO Corporation

Yamaha

AG Leader Technology

Allflex

DeLaval

Osram Licht AG

TOPCON Positioning Systems

Raven Industries

YANMAR

AeroFarms

AG Junction

FarmBot

XAG

Kebai Science

Shenzhen High-tech New Agriculture Technology

Market Overview

The Smart Agriculture market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Smart Agriculture market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Smart Agriculture market has been segmented into:

Smart Agriculture Sensor

Smart Agriculture Robot

Agricultural Drone

Others

By Application, Smart Agriculture has been segmented into:

Planting Agriculture

Horticulture

Livestock Monitoring

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Smart Agriculture market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Smart Agriculture markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Smart Agriculture market.

Competitive Landscape and Smart Agriculture Market Share Analysis

Smart Agriculture competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Smart Agriculture sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Smart Agriculture sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Among other players domestic and global, Smart Agriculture market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

