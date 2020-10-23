Global Text Analytics Market Growing to Touch US$ 15 billion Mark by 2026

Text Analytics Market size is expected to exceed USD 15 billion by 2026. The growing demand to gain key business insights by analyzing consumer behavior is propelling market growth.

Competitive Landscape Due to COVID-19 Impact:

The rising adoption of social media analytics in Latin American countries, such as Brazil and Mexico, is supporting market growth. Businesses are utilizing text analytics solutions to understand customer preferences based on social media behavior. Enterprises are using text analytics to plan strategies and target-specific customer base based on demography, gender, and region. Furthermore, significant investments in NLP technologies are supporting market growth in the region. The companies operating in the Latin American region are partnering with text analytics solution providers to improve customer experience in their platform. For instance, in August 2019, UOL, a leading Brazilian online media, selected Utopia Analytics as its AI-based moderation service provider to pre-moderate all the comments on its platform in real-time. This partnership helped the company to automate comment moderation on its platform, enhancing the customer experience.

Market segmentation:

By Component

Software [Customer Intelligence, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Fraud Detection, Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Management], Service [Professional Service, Managed Services]),

By Deployment Model

On-premise, Cloud

By End-use

BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare & Lifesciences, IT & Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Entertainment

Major Companies in this report:

IBM Corporation, Interactions LLC, Jive Software (Aurea, Inc.), Khoros, LLC, Lexalytics, Inc., Luminoso Technologies, Inc., Medallia, Inc

