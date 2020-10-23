Eyes on Display: a new feature of EMUI 11 arrives as an enhanced version of AoD

The Huawei Mate 40 line was announced last Thursday, October 22, and with it, the Chinese giant has made some improvements to its phones, like the Mate 40 Pro, for example, which has reached the top of the DxOMark rankings in the United States. camera and selfie requirements.

However, the quality of the camera is not the only strength of the new flagships of the East. With its new range of smartphones, Huawei is introducing a new feature, dubbed “Eyes on Display”, in reference to the already popular “Always on Display” function.

AoD allows the device, when locked and with the screen turned off, to display relevant information on the screen, such as icons for notifications, battery indicator and clock. Thus, the function allows the user to always have this data in view, without losing much of the battery performance.

Eyes on Display is based on the same principle: giving users the same information, but even smarter. This is because the feature only displays data on the screen when the user is looking in your direction. The rest of the time remains displayed.

For this, EoD uses the device’s gesture sensors and front camera to capture the user’s eye movement. This way the phone can quickly identify when its owner is looking at your screen.

The highlight, according to the resource’s advertisement, is that the user does not need to have the cell phone aligned with the face for the device to recognize the direction of the eyes. The cell phone can be placed on a table so that the user can activate the EoD screen when looking at it.

At the moment, the feature is only available for phones in the recently launched Huawei Mate 40 line. It’s important to note, however, that Eyes on Display can work on any cell phone that has gesture sensors on the front panel, as well as selfie cameras. with depth sensor and 3D technology.

So far, however, there are no predictions for the arrival of the feature for other devices, such as the Huawei P40 line.