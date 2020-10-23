AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT “Big Navi” leaks to 3DMark with higher score than Nvidia RTX 3080

Rumors 20 Oct.

The company has confirmed the design of its new Radeon cards, and even gave a sample of the capabilities of the new RDNA 2 architecture, but the specifications of the new chips, including their extremely high operating speed, have been left to leak. Today, one of the biggest leaks has just occurred, showing that AMD is also ready to fight in the GPU segment.

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT “Big Navi”, which should be equipped with the Navi 21 XT chip, had leaked tests from the 3DMark benchmark showing performance similar or up to 20% better than that of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, its main competitor.





The information was obtained from the WCCFTech website of one of AMD’s partner manufacturers responsible for custom models. According to her, the results come from an engineering sample, a test unit, and should be even better after launch.

The alleged Radeon RX 6900 XT, designated by the code E438, went through three tests, FireStrike Ultra 4K, TimeSpy Extreme 4K, and Port Royal 4K. The card performed very well in the first two, matching the performance level of the RTX 3080 in one and even exceeding it by 20% in the other. Sadly, Radeon was not thrilled with Ray Tracing, being outnumbered by rival Green Team by 22%.

Along with that, Yuko Yoshida released his own 3DMark results, but this time containing only the numbers for graphics processing, rather than the system as a whole. Another elusive Harukaze5719 plotted these results on a graph, showing more contained numbers. Here, the RX 6900 XT outperforms its GeForce competitor in one test, losing by a small margin in others.





Either way, AMD’s new top-of-the-line GPU finally appears to compete with Nvidia’s more premium models, which should intensify the fight in the video card segment. We’ll find out more next week when the Radeon RX 6000 series is officially unveiled.