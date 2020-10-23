Red flags and flames: the action begins in the Algarve | Free press

Portimão (dpa) – Heavy activity on the track, a lot on a drifting course, a blazing car and a helpless returnee in the gravel bed: even at the start of the Grand Prix premiere in Portimão, things were going well in the Algarve .

The pilots struggled with the pitfalls of the still slippery roller coaster track. Hardly anyone made it through the laps without a spin, the best time of the day was set by Valtteri Bottas in the second free practice session of the afternoon, when the second in the World Cup in 1: 17.940 minutes was more than half a second faster than World Cup third Max Verstappen in Taurus red.

Lewis Hamilton, world championship leader and six-time champion, who with a victory on Sunday (2:10 p.m. / Sky and RTL) can become the single most successful record holder in Grand Prix – he would be 92 – came second behind Bottas in the Lunch training not beyond eighth place. Sebastian Vettel improved his Ferrari from the eleventh from the first to the sixth of the second free practice in front of a few thousand spectators – a maximum of 27,500 is allowed over the three days at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve.

Those who were there already have a lot to offer. The one-and-a-half hour session had to be interrupted twice for a while: suddenly violent flames came out of the stern of Pierre Gasly’s Alpha Tauri. The Frenchman jumped out of the car and called the marshals to put out the fire. The car could no longer drive and had to be attached to the tow hook.

Without problems – though not that bad – hardly anyone made it through the three sunny hours of training on the nearly 4.7 kilometer course. “It’s Tokyo drift,” McLaren driver Carlos Sainz Junior said in his pits: “It’s amazing.” His teammate Lando Norris even sang an ode to the track, which was only added to the emergency calendar due to the corona pandemic. “It goes up and down, side to side, like a roller coaster,” the Briton intoned in his car.

All the teams and all the drivers had only one thing in mind at the start: to ride as much as possible. Not because two weeks ago, when returning to the Nürburgring on Friday, it was not possible to drive due to the weather, but to get as much data as possible for the coordination of the cars for Sunday’s race. (2:10 p.m. / RTL and Sky). Almost all the riders covered well over a practice race distance on Friday.

Lance Stroll was here again after his positive corona test nearly two weeks ago. In the cool and choppy Eifel, the Canadian from Racing Point had stopped with stomach problems, in southern Portugal he was cleared to drive again after negative corona tests. After a rather superfluous crash with the damn Verstappen – “What’s wrong with him ?!” – Stroll’s training day ended prematurely. For the second time, the afternoon session had to be stopped and the Racing Point had to be pushed out of the gravel.