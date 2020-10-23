AMD Ryzen 5 5600X has been voted the world’s fastest single-threaded processor after rumors

Update (23/10/2020) – JS

In mid-October, benchmarks related to the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor emerged, indicating that it had higher performance than the Intel Core i7 10700. Recently, the hardware was tested by PassMark, and in the shared report, the processor was able to reach first place, thus becoming the world’s fastest single thread.

What can be seen in the table below is that the processor developed in the new Zen 3 architecture has managed to reach the top of the rankings by hitting the forehead not only with the Core i7 line, but also the Core i9-10900K, showing how far the manufacturer has evolved. current generation.

As you can see, the benchmark score achieved by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X was 3495 points, while the Core i9-10900K model was more than three hundred points below, managing to register 3177 points. In practice, AMD’s advantage over Intel is 10%, which is a nice difference for anyone interested in processor productivity.

Obviously, the public will be able to enjoy this in practice from November 5, when the new Ryzen will be available for purchase at the suggested price of US $ 299 (~ R $ 1669).

Original text (13/10/2020)

Offering ever better cost-benefit ratio, AMD is already conquering the market with its Ryzen processors. The manufacturer now wants to strengthen its leadership position with the arrival of the Ryzen 5000 family, formalized on October 8 with the arrival of the new Zen 3 architecture.

The Ryzen 9 5900X has been one of the models that has garnered the most attention, as it promises to be the latest processor champion in gaming, previously occupied by rival Intel’s Core i9 10900K. Still, it looks like the vast majority of consumers, who should go for the cheapest family options, won’t be disappointed with the entry variants, as the latest rumor suggests.

According to information obtained by Twitter user harukaze5719, the modest Ryzen 5 5600X, with 6 cores and 12 threads, will offer a level of performance equal to or even better than the Core i7 10700, with 8 cores and 16 threads. While it doesn’t seem logical at first, it is possible that it will happen.

Recently this article was published, but I could not find the source of the article. Search My search capacity is still low …

> From foreign source

1) R5 5600 will be released early 2021, price $ 220

2) R5 5600X is similar or better than i7 10700 (1T, nT, Gaming) pic.twitter.com/gqy2N1hY5H

– 포시 포시 (@ harukaze5719) October 12, 2020

Indeed, according to AMD, the Ryzen 5 5600X has up to 20% better performance than the Core i5 10600K, Intel’s most robust mid-size model. With the Zen 3 architecture optimizations, the larger 35MB cache, and possible extra headroom for overclocking, chances are high we’ll see the cheap AMD overthrow its rival’s mighty chip.

Along with this, the Leaked also confirmed that the company is already preparing a less robust version of the processor, the Ryzen 5 5600. Following the previous generations of the Ryzen range, the novelty should arrive retaining most of the features of the Model X, by relying only on reduced clocks and other minor tweaks like a smaller 32MB cache. Still, overclocking should make it very similar to the big brother.

The Ryzen 5 5600X hits the market on November 5, priced at $ 299, $ 50 more than its predecessor. In turn, the Ryzen 5 5600 is expected to arrive in early 2021 for $ 220 as a new profitable bet from AMD, and will likely become the new consumer favorite.